Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XBC. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.59.

Shares of XBC opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

