Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.95 billion and $195.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $24,066.88 or 1.00063200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00048065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00025868 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,262 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

