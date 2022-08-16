Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,692,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $264.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,092. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.