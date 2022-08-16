Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 131,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 160.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 60,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,836,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

