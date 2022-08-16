Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,438. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.