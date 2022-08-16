Wrapmanager Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

