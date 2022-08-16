Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after purchasing an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.53. 45,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,585. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

