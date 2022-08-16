Wrapmanager Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,561. The firm has a market cap of $201.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.61 and its 200 day moving average is $307.18.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.