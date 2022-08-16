Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.62. The stock had a trading volume of 135,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.