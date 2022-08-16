Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.21. 3,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

