Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.69. 2,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.31. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.