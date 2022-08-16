Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

