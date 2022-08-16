Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Enbridge by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

