Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen to $5.50 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.91. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.