Woonkly Power Price Reaches $0.0435 on Exchanges (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Woonkly Power has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $337,760.00 worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN.

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

