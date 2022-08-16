Woodcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,721.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00010832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $65,721.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.59 or 0.07931954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00172604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00254740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.00712313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00572665 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005426 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

