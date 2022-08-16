Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,035,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929,777. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

