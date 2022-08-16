Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after buying an additional 310,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,410,000 after buying an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

