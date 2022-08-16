Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.91. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

