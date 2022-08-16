Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Whole Earth Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

