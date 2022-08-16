WhiteCoin Trading Up 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $744,102.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00024463 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000858 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

