Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $23.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.11. 2,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

