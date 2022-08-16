WePower (WPR) Trading Down 14% This Week

WePower (WPR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 14% against the dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $520,772.73 and approximately $117.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

WePower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

