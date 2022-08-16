Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $19.32

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $18.80. Weibo shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 2,975 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CLSA dropped their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Weibo Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Weibo by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 389,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

