Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI):

8/13/2022 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $74.00.

8/9/2022 – Cogent Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $62.00.

8/5/2022 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Cogent Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2022 – Cogent Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 139,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,055. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 378.50%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

