Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brunswick (BC)

8/10/2022 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/9/2022 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/5/2022 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – Brunswick was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

7/13/2022 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,138. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $106.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 30.7% during the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after buying an additional 537,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $39,192,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

