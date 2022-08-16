Wealth Alliance Sells 1,387 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $111.01. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.