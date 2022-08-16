Wealth Alliance Sells 1,233 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Prudential were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PUK opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

