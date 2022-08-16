Wealth Alliance Sells 1,133 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.