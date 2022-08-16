Wealth Alliance Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $78.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

