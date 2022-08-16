Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.