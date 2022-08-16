Wealth Alliance Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.