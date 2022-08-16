Wealth Alliance Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 88.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 16,274.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

