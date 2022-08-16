Wealth Alliance Has $483,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

