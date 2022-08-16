Wealth Alliance Has $428,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

