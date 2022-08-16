Wealth Alliance Has $412,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

