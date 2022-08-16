Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.32 and a 200 day moving average of $427.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

