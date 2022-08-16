Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 192.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

