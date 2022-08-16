Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $179.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

