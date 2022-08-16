WD Rutherford LLC Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock valued at $68,543,603. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $191.85. 27,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,133. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $193.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

