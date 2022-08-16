WD Rutherford LLC Sells 114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $357.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.53.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

