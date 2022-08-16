WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.41. 9,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,659. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.95. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.92.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.