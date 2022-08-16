WD Rutherford LLC Invests $301,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.76. 52,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.