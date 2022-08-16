WD Rutherford LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

DE traded up $5.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.32. 30,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.