WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $194,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.68. 94,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

