WD Rutherford LLC Buys 65 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.05. 3,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

