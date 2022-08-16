WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 195,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. 353,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

