WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

LULU stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.14. 27,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.70 and a 200-day moving average of $315.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

