Waves Price Reaches $5.84 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00024545 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $637.13 million and approximately $170.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016779 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Waves
Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,075,762 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
