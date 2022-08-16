Waves Price Reaches $5.84 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Waves has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00024545 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $637.13 million and approximately $170.62 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,075,762 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech.

Waves Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

