Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 1.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 890.20 ($10.76) and last traded at GBX 884 ($10.68). 295,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 548,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($10.52).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOSG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 1,610 ($19.45) to GBX 1,180 ($14.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,003. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2,156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

